Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $119.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

