Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,574 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

