Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Veritone worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth $750,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 48.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $1.85 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 120.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

