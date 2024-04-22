Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR stock opened at $7,685.00 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,713.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,929.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

