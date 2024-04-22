Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,901 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after buying an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

EQT stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

