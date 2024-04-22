Wedbush Begins Coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

