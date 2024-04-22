Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.10.

GPC stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $215,643,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

