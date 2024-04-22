Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

