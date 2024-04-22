Wells Fargo & Company Raises Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $460.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $417.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $267.61 and a 12 month high of $430.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.47.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

