WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2,524.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.38% of WEX worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $230.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

