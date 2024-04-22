Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$13.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.63.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of C$914.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.