Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $290.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.83.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $347.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.64. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

