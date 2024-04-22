Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,003 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

