Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Zynex worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Price Performance

ZYXI stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYXI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

