American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

AWK opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

