Ashland (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ashland Price Performance
Shares of Ashland stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Ashland
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
