BlueLinx (BXC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.55. BlueLinx has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.91.

BXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $340,203.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

