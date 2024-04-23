Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $161,000 Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,444 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,945 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 388,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

