Cwm LLC Acquires 4,646 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.