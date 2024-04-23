F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after acquiring an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,597,000 after buying an additional 694,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,766,000 after acquiring an additional 723,755 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

