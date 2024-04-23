Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of FTI Consulting worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $431,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.98.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

