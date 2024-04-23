Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 97,115 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 29.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.