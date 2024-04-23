FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

CVE HME opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of C$168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.09. Hemisphere Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.74.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.