Greenleaf Trust Has $681,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $229.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.