Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.
Hyliion Price Performance
NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.29.
About Hyliion
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hyliion
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.