Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Hyliion Price Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

About Hyliion

