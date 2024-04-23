Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

