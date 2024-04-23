OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

