OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $247.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.14. The firm has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

