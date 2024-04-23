OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

