OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $215.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

