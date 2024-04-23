OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $157.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

