OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $3.01 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.19% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,623,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 166.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

