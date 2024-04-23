Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

