Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,966 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

