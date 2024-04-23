Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $268.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

