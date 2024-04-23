SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,672,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

