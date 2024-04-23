Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,915 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Paramount Global worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

