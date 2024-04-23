The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.