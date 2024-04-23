VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $785.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.