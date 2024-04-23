Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

