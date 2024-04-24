abrdn plc Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,527,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,996,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 967,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after buying an additional 57,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

