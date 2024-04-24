Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 179,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 165,903 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

