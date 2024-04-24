AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Friday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,279 shares of company stock worth $19,361,962. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
