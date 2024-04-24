Beam Global’s (BEEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEEM. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.82. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

