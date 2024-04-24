Cerity Partners LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,949 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the airline’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

