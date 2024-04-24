Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,582,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 143.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,050,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,016,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,455,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 139.03%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.