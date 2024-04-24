Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes $27,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $814,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

