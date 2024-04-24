Citigroup Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $37.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.62 on Monday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

