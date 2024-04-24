Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 632,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 575,555 shares.The stock last traded at $7.15 and had previously closed at $7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.