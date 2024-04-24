Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Raymond James

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

DV stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$270.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. Dolly Varden Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.15.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dolly Varden Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

